VIDEO: EPIC Players Inclusion Company Releases First Videos Of Their Virtual Performance Series

On April 6, EPIC Players Inclusion Company, a neuro-diverse theater company based in New York City, was scheduled to sing at Lincoln Center's Clark Theater in honor of Autism Acceptance Month. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, the performance and their upcoming season have been put on hold.

In an effort to spread some much-needed joy and inspiration, their company members which feature artists on the spectrum, will share a series of virtual performances throughout the Spring. Many of the video's will be in collaborations with Broadway talent. The company would also like to connect with additional Broadway talent who may be interested in working on a virtual performance with EPIC.

Individuals living with autism and other neruo-diversities have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shuttered many of their essential resources, programs and supports and left them even more vulnerable to anxiety and distress.

Please enjoy the first two virtual performances by the company which include the videos Autism IS... and the original song If the World Only Knew by Scott Evan Davis.

Autism IS...

Autism can mean so many different things to so many different people. In celebration of Autism Acceptance Month, and in this time of crisis, EPIC's autistic community members created a video about what autism is to them.

If the World Only Knew

The original song was created by award-winning composer and lyricist Scott Evan Davis who just wrote and composed the new musical Indigo, which workshopped off-Broadway this past fall featuring Betsy Wolfe and Telly Leung. If the World Only Knew was created for the autistic community and was shared with EPIC Players to be performed at their Lincoln Center cabaret.

Artistic Director Aubrie Therrien shared how the virtual performances have positively impacted EPIC company members, "It's critical that companies like EPIC continue to provide a sense of normalcy and support to this historically disenfranchised community. Some of our Players have experienced deaths in their families, their elderly caretakers getting ill, and extreme anxiety due to their entire social supports being very quickly removed from them. These videos provide something positive to work and collaborate on and a much needed social and creative outlet for them, and everyone in our company."

EPIC Players--which stands for empower, perform, include and create--is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company in New York City. Founded in 2016, EPIC seeks to use the performing arts as a vehicle to empower neuro diverse artists and pioneer increased inclusion in the arts. EPIC provides yearlong classes, at no charge to the participants, in acting, audition technique, improv, film, storytelling, playwrighting and ongoing seminars and workshops with industry professionals. The company's productions feature neuro-diverse artists that work in all capacities of theatre including acting, writing, stage management, design and backstage work. www.epicplayersnyc.org





