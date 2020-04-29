VIDEO: Drew Gasparini, Colton Ryan and Raymond J. Lee Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, April 29 (12pm), as he chats with composer Drew Gasparini about his new album, We Aren't Kids Anymore. Special guests will include Colton Ryan and Raymond J. Lee.
Earlier this month, Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals released the award-winning composer's new album, We Aren't Kids Anymore (Original Studio Cast), a new theatrical song cycle that will be licensed worldwide for live performances by professional and amateur theatres through Concord Theatricals. The full album cast features Broadway's Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Colton Ryan (Girl from the North Country).
Drew Gasparini is an award-winning composer/lyricist and singer/songwriter. Currently Drew is working on musical adaptations of the movies The Karate Kid for Gorgeous Entertainment and Night Shift for Warner Bros Theatre Ventures. Alongside writing partner Alex Brightman, Drew is writing musical adaptations of It's Kind of a Funny Story for Universal Theatrical Group, and the children's novel The Whipping Boy. In 2019 Drew wrote the score for the highly publicized Super Bowl advertising stunt, Skittles Commercial: The Musical starring Michael C. Hall. The show went on to win several advertising awards and was voted #1 Best Super Bowl Ad of 2019 by Forbes. Drew is signed to Concord Music Publishing, and alongside his two sisters he is one-third of the band Saint Adeline. www.thedrewgasparini.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Just last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. T... (read more)
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Tonight, SubCulture presented Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's monthly Artist-in-Residency concert virtually!... (read more)
Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting Their First Child
This afternoon, it was reported that Broadway and television star Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child!... (read more)
Social Roundup: LOVE NEVER DIES Lyricist Glenn Slater Answers Fan Questions About the Show
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies streamed online this weekend, as part of The Shows Must Go On! In honor of the stream, lyricist Glenn Slater too... (read more)
BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
Entries now open! BroadwayWorld announced today the launch of BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE a?" a new, online musical theatre singing competition for stude... (read more)
Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!
While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some majo... (read more)