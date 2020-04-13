VIDEO: Dr. Alex Aldren, Who Left Medicine to Become an Opera Singer, Returned to the NHS and Performs in Hospitals

One opera-singing doctor is combining both of his passions to keep his colleagues entertained and inspired during these trying times.

Dr. Alex Aldren trained in medicine, but left the profession to become an opera singer. He has now returned to the NHS to help during the current health crisis, and performs for his co-workers at the Royal London Hospital and Newham Hospital.

"Obviously the opera world essentially shut down and at the same time we were having this international health crisis," Dr. Aldren said. "So it made perfect sense for me to go back to medicine."

Watch the video below, which features clips of Dr. Aldren singing, and speaking about his experiences.





