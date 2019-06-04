VIDEO: Donna Marie Asbury Takes Final Bow in CHICAGO After 20 Year Tenure!

Last night, Donna Marie Asbury played her final performance in the Broadway hit Chicago after 20 years in the ensemble role of "June," as well as covering the roles of "Velma Kelly" and "Matron "Mama" Morton". We've got a peek at her final bow at the iconic show. Check out the full video below!

During the curtain call, each member of the cast handed a single long stem rose to Donna Marie as they took their individual bows. Producers Barry and Fran Weissler took the stage last to hand Donna Marie a rose and read letters from director Walter Bobbie and choreographer Ann Reinking who were not able to appear in person.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.





