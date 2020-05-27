VIDEO: Dayna Dantzler and James T. Lane Perform 'Love Power' in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Dayna Dantzler and James T. Lane performing "Love Power" in the Encores! Off-Center production of Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope in 2018.
Watch the video below!
"There will never be another Micki Grant in American musical theater. I am grateful to have seen her work two years in a row at City Center. This song is an invocation, and Dayna Dantzler and James T. Lane are VESSELS. You have no choice but to surrender." - Donny, Development #EncoresArchives Staff Picks Edition ?: @daynadame & @jamestlane "Love Power" Encores! Off-Center Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope 2018
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on May 27, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT
