VIDEO: Dayna Dantzler and James T. Lane Perform 'Love Power' in New #EncoresArchives

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Dayna Dantzler and James T. Lane performing "Love Power" in the ⁣Encores! Off-Center production of Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope in 2018.

Watch the video below!

