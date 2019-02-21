WHITE NOISE
VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Says WHITE NOISE is the Best Thing He's Ever Read

Feb. 21, 2019  

This morning, Daveed Diggs was a guest on the third hour of TODAY to talk about the new play he's starring in at The Public Theater, White Noise. When talking about the play, written by Suzan-Lori Park, Diggs says, "It's kind of the best thing I've ever read!"

Watch the interview below!

White Noise is written by Suzan-Lori Park, is directed by Oskar Eustis, and is currently in rehearsal. WHITE NOISE begins Tuesday, March 5 with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 20.

The complete cast of White Noise features Daveed Diggs (Leo), Sheria Irving(Misha), Thomas Sadoski (Ralph), and Zoë Winters (Dawn).

Following her critically-acclaimed trilogy Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3), Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks(Topdog/Underdog, In the Blood) returns with a world premiere play about race, friendship, and our rapidly unraveling social contract. Long-time friends and lovers Leo, Misha, Ralph, and Dawn are educated, progressive, cosmopolitan, and woke. But when a racially motivated incident with the cops leaves Leo shaken, he decides EXTREME MEASURES must be taken for self-preservation. The Public's Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis (Julius Caesar, Public Works' Twelfth Night), directs this fierce new drama about what happens when the unspoken and the unspeakable come head-to-head.

WHITE NOISE features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Xavier Pierce, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jeffersonin the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner.

