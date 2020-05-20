VIDEO: Darren Criss Talks the Broadway Shutdown, His Character in HOLLYWOOD, and His New Quibi Series ROYALTIES

Darren Criss was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about his current projects: Hollywood on Netflix and Royalties on Quibi!

Criss tells Kelly and Ryan about what influenced his character in Hollywood, "There is a lot of Ryan Murphy in there. I didn't play it like Ryan Murphy, but you know Ryan Murphy's the guy that uses film as a means of social justice and by trying to bring a lot of things that have been in the shadows into the light."

Criss also talks about the inspiration behind his series "Royalties" saying, "It's kind of my zany love note to songwriters and songwriting in LA."

Watch the full interview below!

Darren Criss received the Emmy Award and the Golden Globe Award for his performance as "Andrew Cunanan" in FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story." He made his Broadway debut as J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He recently starred on the Netflix limited series Hollywood, and his new Quibi series Royalties will premiere in June.

