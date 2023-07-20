VIDEO: 'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY

Performances run through July 21, 2023.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 2 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie L Photo 3 Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN

Click Here for More on THE MUNY

The Muny's production of West Side Story starring Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, Jerusha Cavazos, Yurel Echezarreta, Sean Harrison Jones and Ken Page began performances on July 15. Watch highlights of 'Dance At The Gym' in all new video!

The musical is led by director Rob Ruggiero, original Jerome Robbins choreography reproduced by Parker Esse, with associate choreographer Erin Moore and music direction by James Moore. Performances run through July 21, 2023.

One of the greatest and most powerful musicals of our time. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story is a love story that has endured the test of time. Tony and Maria find themselves in each other’s arms in a dance of romance, but can they escape the tensions in the streets? The classic Sharks and Jets rivalry leaps onto the Muny stage for the first time in a decade. With the memorable “Maria,” “Tonight” and “I Feel Pretty,” this is your chance to fall in love with this story all over again!

The Muny’s 2023 Season includes Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12-18), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (June 22-30), Chess (July 5-11), West Side Story (July 15-21), Little Shop of Horrors (July 25-31), Rent (August 4-10) and Sister Act (August 14-20).

For more information, muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.







RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Little Shop of Horrors at The Muny!

2
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny

The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for the cult classic, Little Shop of Horrors, July 25 - 31. 

3
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny

Get a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny, featuring Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, and more.

4
Video: Watch Taylor Louderman Sing Someone Elses Story at the Muny Photo
Video: Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny

Today marks the final performance of Chess at The Muny! In this video, watch as Taylor Louderman, who plays Svetlana, performs 'Someone Else's Story'.

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Watch 'Fallaste Corazón' from DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old GlobeVIDEO: Watch 'Fallaste Corazón' from DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe
Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of ChicagoVideo: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of Chicago
VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit PlayhouseVIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
VIDEO: Get A First Look At DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER at the Met OperaVIDEO: Get A First Look At DER FLIEGENDE HOLLÄNDER at the Met Opera

Videos

Video: David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video Video: David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update Video
Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update
Who Are the Real People Behind the Story of HERE LIES LOVE? The Cast Explains Video
Who Are the Real People Behind the Story of HERE LIES LOVE? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You