VIDEO: Dad Dances to FROZEN With Son in Matching Elsa Dresses

Sometimes as a parent it's important to just "let it go" and show your children how to be themselves. That's exactly what one dad did when his son wanted to dance to Frozen songs in an Elsa dress.

Watch the pair dance in their matching dresses to Let It Go in the video below, posted by CNN.

BEST DAD: When his son wanted to dance to "Frozen" songs, this dad put on an Elsa costume and danced with him - because it's important to just "let it go" and be yourself ? https://t.co/Mhv8BYs6G4 pic.twitter.com/MOHzgMiIZK - CBS News (@CBSNews) January 24, 2019

The video generated buzz on social media, including from Broadway star Lea Salonga, who responded "Go, Dad, go!"

