VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Lisa Brescia, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Jessica Phillips and Christiane Noll Sing 'Anybody Have a Map?'

For the first time ever, the moms of Dear Evan Hansen have teamed up to sing together!

The Broadway and National Tour Dear Evan Hansen moms-Lisa Brescia, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Jessica Phillips and Christiane Noll-joined forces to sing 'Anybody Have a Map?'

Watch the music video below!

The current Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes Taylor Trensch, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Alex Boniello, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Phoenix Best and Michael LeeBrown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Ben Ross, Asa Somers, Nicole Van Giesen, Diamond Essence White and Dan Macke.

The touring cast will include Ben Levi Ross, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, Aaron Lazar, Marrick Smith, Maggie McKenna, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansenfeatures a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 -- and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You