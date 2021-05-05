VIDEO: Christine Pedi Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway favorite Christine Pedi, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, May 9 (3pm and 8pm).

"God bless Seth. Seth has been unstoppable since Day 1 of all of this, between Stars in the House and his concert series. So It will be nice to sing with him again," said Christine.

What can fans expect from her show? "We're gonna sing a bunch of songs with "mama' in the title- I had to get permission from my mother to be busy at brunch time [on Mothers' Day]. I don't know what I'm gonna sound like! I haven't sung since Christmas."