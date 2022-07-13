VIDEO: Watch NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle & More in SOME LIKE IT HOT Music Video

Some Like It Hot has released a new music video featuring Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks, Kevin Del Aguila, and NaTasha Yvette Williams performing the show's title song.

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM Oscar-winning film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Some Like It Hot will begin performances on Broadway this fall on Tuesday, November 1, and officially open Sunday, December 11 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

As previously announced, the company will be led by Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as "Joe/Josephine," J. Harrison Ghee as "Jerry/Daphne," Adrianna Hicks as "Sugar," Kevin Del Aguila as "Osgood," NaTasha Yvette Williams as "Sweet Sue," Adam Heller as "Mulligan," Mark Lotito as "Spats." The full company will be announced soon.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair & Wigs), Milagros Medina-Cerdiera (Make-up), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Darryl Archibald (Music Director), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements) and The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA. (Casting).