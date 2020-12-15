VIDEO: Check Out Clips From JAGGED LIVE IN NYC Featuring Elizabeth Stanley, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding and More

For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill reunited on stage on Sunday night, December 13, for a special live-streamed performance of Alanis Morissette's groundbreaking music, from the stage of Shubert Studios in New York's theater district. Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert featured Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano,alongside original cast members Annelise Baker, Laurel Harris, Max Kumangai, Ezra Menas, DeAnne Stewart, and Kei Tsuruharatani, in a night of searing performances - and an electrifying dose of collective joy - backed by the Jagged Little Broadway Band.

Check out clips below!

FORGIVEN (Elizabeth Stanley & Company)

Sunday night's on-stage concert performed by the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill has been made available on-demand by Stellar for a very limited time - purchase tickets by midnight tonight ET (11:59pm ET, Tuesday Dec 15) for access to view the concert through Wednesday Dec 16 at 11:59pm ET.