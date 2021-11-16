VIDEO: Charlotte D'Amboise Pays Tribute to Ann Reinking at CHICAGO 25th Anniversary Celebration

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

Tonight, Chicago on Broadway celebrated 25 years of Razzle Dazzle on Broadway with a special celebration.

As part of the festivities, the production paid tribute to Ann Reinking, the original choreographer and Roxie Hart of the 1996 production, with a video and special presentation from former Chicago star, Charlotte D'Amboise.

See the tribute below!

The production received a Mayoral Proclamation, accepted by original cast members Joel Grey, James Naughton and Bebe Neuwirth. Mayor-Elect Eric Adams also made a surprise appearance - his first appearance at a Broadway show to thank audiences for returning to theatres. Go inside the ceremony below!

The celebration began on the TKTS Red Steps in Times Square with a performance from the Brooklyn United Marching Band. The Ambassador Theatre was lit in red with a star-studded red carpet, featuring members of the Original Broadway cast, the current Broadway cast and more stars.

Tonight, Chicago has played close to 10,000 performances on Broadway. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide.

Produced bya??Barry and Fran Weissler,a??Chicagoa??is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.