VIDEO: Celebrate Love with Bryan Terrell Clark and Michael McElroy's THE COLOR PURPLE Tribute at Broadway Backwards!

In honor of Valentine's Day, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has released a new video from Broadway Backwards 2018! As part of the annual event that features gender-reversed versions of musical theatre numbers, Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton, Motown the Musical) and Michael McElroy (Sunday in the Park with George, The Who's Tommy) took on "What About Love," from The Color Purple. This emotional first-act finale is typically sung by the characters of Celie and Shug Avery.

Watch below!

What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly anticipated event presented in Broadway's best theatres. In its 13 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $4.1 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.

