VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher and Evan Todd Sing Lockdown Duet of 'Seventeen' From HEATHERS
In the latest installment of lockdown duets, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Evan Todd have come together virtually to sing 'Seventeen' from Heathers!
Check out the video below!
Carrie is a theatre actress, author and internet personality. She has played numerous roles in London, most notably Veronica in the original cast of Heathers and Eponine in Les Miserables. Career highlights include Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Addams Family as Wednesday, War of the Worlds, and as Fantine in the recent filmed Les Miserables concert. She will soon be starring as the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical, Cinderella in the West End. Before making his Broadway debut as Kurt Kelly in the original Broadway cast of Heathers, Evan was nominated for Tony award as producer of the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening. Most recently he starred as Gerry Goffin in the Broadway production of Beautiful. He also played Jeremy Howe in the CW Network's Jane the Virgin. Evan is proud to be co-founder of the outreach and empowerment arts programs, @asteponline , @artsinsideout and @startosceola #lockdownduets #theatre #theater #musicaltheatre #broadway #westend #musicals #carriehopefletcher #evantodd #newyork #london #heathers
A post shared by Alistair Brammer (@lockdown_duets) on May 5, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT
September, 1989. Westerberg High is terrorized by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place -- six feet under. Deliciously, darkly funny, romantic and moving, Heathers: The Musical is a truthful, uplifting parable for anyone who's ever been in love, in trouble, or in high school.
