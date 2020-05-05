VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher and Evan Todd Sing Lockdown Duet of 'Seventeen' From HEATHERS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In the latest installment of lockdown duets, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Evan Todd have come together virtually to sing 'Seventeen' from Heathers!

Check out the video below!

September, 1989. Westerberg High is terrorized by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place -- six feet under. Deliciously, darkly funny, romantic and moving, Heathers: The Musical is a truthful, uplifting parable for anyone who's ever been in love, in trouble, or in high school.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You