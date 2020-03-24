VIDEO: Caissie Levy Covers Joni Mitchell From Quaratine

Broadway's Caissie Levy joined the chorus of voices spreading joy on social media throughout the Covid-19 crisis today. The star sat down with her guitar to treat her fans to an acoustic cover of the Joni Mitchell song, "A Case of You"

Check out a clip of Caissie's song here!

Caissie Levy just completed a two-year run as the original Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. She is currently part of the cast of the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change playing Rose Stopnick Gellman. On Broadway and the West End she created the roles of Sheila in the Tony-winning revival of Hair and Molly in Ghost. Other Broadway credits: Fantine in Les Misérables, Penny in Hairspray (and 1st national tour), Elphaba in Wicked (L.A.), Maureen in Rent (national tour). Off- Broadway: First Daughter Suite, Murder Ballad. Extensive recording, voiceover, solo concert and symphony work. caissielevy.com @CaissieLevy





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You