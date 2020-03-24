VIDEO: Caissie Levy Covers Joni Mitchell From Quaratine
Broadway's Caissie Levy joined the chorus of voices spreading joy on social media throughout the Covid-19 crisis today. The star sat down with her guitar to treat her fans to an acoustic cover of the Joni Mitchell song, "A Case of You"
Check out a clip of Caissie's song here!
A post shared by Caissie Levy (@caissielevy) on Mar 23, 2020 at 2:57pm PDT
Caissie Levy just completed a two-year run as the original Elsa in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. She is currently part of the cast of the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change playing Rose Stopnick Gellman. On Broadway and the West End she created the roles of Sheila in the Tony-winning revival of Hair and Molly in Ghost. Other Broadway credits: Fantine in Les Misérables, Penny in Hairspray (and 1st national tour), Elphaba in Wicked (L.A.), Maureen in Rent (national tour). Off- Broadway: First Daughter Suite, Murder Ballad. Extensive recording, voiceover, solo concert and symphony work. caissielevy.com @CaissieLevy
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)
Breaking: Tony-Winning Playwright Terrence McNally Dies from Coronavirus-Related Complications at 81
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Met Opera Adds New Titles and Extended Viewing Hours For Streaming Productions
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Announces Broadway Closing
The producers of the Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? announced today that the production will not open when Broadwa... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)