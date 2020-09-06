VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Members Discuss This Year's Virtual 9/11 Day at Home

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

September 11 has recently been recognized as a National Day of Service.

In a recent video recorded for "Sunday Morning" viewers, cast members from the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away talk about this year's virtual "9/11 Day at Home" events, to "pay it forward" to those who are struggling, and join in performing music from the show.

For more information about 9/11 Day at Home, visit 911day.org.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

