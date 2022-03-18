VIDEO: CHICAGO Celebrates John Kander's 95th Birthday with 'New York, New York' Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda

Today Broadway celebrates the 95th birthday of John Kander, the Tony-Award winning composer of Chicago.

To pay tribute to the legendary composer, the cast and crew of Chicago, with surprise guest Lin-Manuel Miranda, released a special performance of "New York, New York," Kander & Ebb's song that became the official anthem of New York City.

John Kander, along with his collaborator of four decades Fred Ebb, created what many would consider Broadway standards and contemporary classics: Chicago; Flora, the Red Menace; Cabaret (Tony Award); The Happy Time; Zorba; 70 Girls, 70; The Act; Woman of the Year (Tony Award, Best Score); The Rink; Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award, Best Score); Steel Pier; Curtains; Scottsboro Boys; and The Visit. The Kander & Ebb collaboration also transferred itself to movies and television as they wrote original material for "Liza With a Z" (Emmy Award); HBO's "Liza Minnelli's Stepping Out" (Emmy Award); Funny Lady (Oscar nominee for "How Lucky Can You Get"); Lucky Lady; New York, New York; Stepping Out; and Chicago, The Movie (Oscar nominee for Best Song).

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicagoa??is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

