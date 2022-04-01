VIDEO: Brooks Ashmanskas is Bringing a Little Bit of Broadway to BETTER NATE THAN EVER

Click Here for More Articles on Better Nate Than Ever

Now streaming on Disney+, Tim Federle's beloved novel "Better Nate Than Ever" comes to life as a musical comedy for the whole family.

In the movie, teenager Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams. There's only one problem - he can't even land a part in the school play. But when his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate's long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life's greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.

The film, directed and adapted for the screen by Federle, introduces Rueby Wood in the title role, with Aria Brooks ("All That"), Joshua Bassett ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), Michelle Federer ("New Amsterdam"), Norbert Leo Butz ("Fosse/Verdon") and Lisa Kudrow ("Friends").

Also starring is Broadway favorite and two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, whose character plays a key role in making Nate's Broadway dreams come true. Below, check out the "Better Nate Than Ever" trailer and watch as Brooks chats with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge about bringing taking on the role and what he hopes audiences take away from the film.