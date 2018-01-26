THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
VIDEO: Broadway's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Stars Perform 'Music of the Night' on TODAY

Jan. 26, 2018  

Broadway's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA stars Peter Joback, who plays The Phantom, and Ali Ewoldt, who plays Christine Daae, appeared on NBC's TODAY this morning to celebrate the show's 30th Anniversary on Broadway. "It's so incredible for a show to be on Broadway for that long, and we're grateful to be a part of it," shared Ewoldt. Below, watch their performance of the classic number, "The Music of the Night"!

Today, the New York production of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will celebrates 30 years on Broadway - an unprecedented feat achieved by no other Broadway show. The musical will enter its fourth decade having played 12,500 performances to 18 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street), and having grossed a staggering more than $1.1 billion. PHANTOM has been Broadway's longest-running show for more than a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

