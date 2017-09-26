VIDEO: Broadway's MISS SAIGON Cast Takes a Knee in Solidarity with NFL Players

NFL players across the country have been taking a knee in a show of solidarity against President Donald Trump, who said players that kneel during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality should be fired. The company of Broadway's MISS SAIGON took their final bow from their knees last night in solidarity with the players - watch the video below!

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon continues its limited engagement at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway) through Sunday, January 14. Directed by Laurence Connor (the recent hit revival of Les Misérables, School of Rock), the Broadway return of SAIGON features its London stars,Jon Jon Briones as The Engineer, Eva Noblezada as Kim and Alistair Brammer as Chris. The cast also includes Katie Rose Clarke as Ellen,Nicholas Christopher as John and Devin Ilaw as Thuy. Lianah Sta. Ana plays the role of Kim at certain performances. SAIGON will launch a North American tour following its Broadway run.

MISS SAIGON has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French lyrics by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler. The new production is directed by Laurence Connor with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt. Production design is by Totie Driver and Matt Kinley based on an original concept by Adrian Vaux; costume design by Andreane Neofitou; lighting design by Bruno Poet; sound design by Mick Potter; and projections by Luke Halls. Orchestrations are by William David Brohn; musical supervision by Stephen Brooker and musical direction by James Moore. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Merri Sugarman CSA.

Related Articles