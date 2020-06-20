VIDEO: Broadway Stars Wish a Happy Birthday to Jason Robert Brown, Including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, and Many More!
Today is Jason Robert Brown's 50th birthday!
In honor of the big day, a slew of Broadway stars sent in messages that were added to an almost-30-minute video.
Stars who sent their messages along include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Jeremy Jordan, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, John Lithgow, Cynthia Erivo, Laura Benanti, Carolee Carmello, Betty Buckley, Jeanine Tesori, Jelani Alladin, Norbert Leo Butz, Joshua Henry, Raul Esparza, Sierra Boggess, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Tituss Burgess, and many more!
Check out the video below!
Happy Birthday, JRB! from SubCulture NYC on Vimeo.
