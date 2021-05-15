VIDEO: Breathe Composer Rebecca Murillo Appears On STOPTIME: Live In The Moment Podcast

STOPTIME: Live in the Moment podcast host Lisa Hopkins speaks to Rebecca Murillo, the multi-faceted artist who most recently collaborated with The Lightning Thief's Rob Rokicki on Breathe a show conceived and written during the pandemic by New York Times best-selling novelist Jodi Picoult and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald.

In this intimate and thoughtful conversation Rebecca shares what it was like to write the show from her childhood bedroom via Zoom and explores the lessons she learned along the way. Listen to whole episode here

Watch below!