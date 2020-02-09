VIDEO: Billy Porter Joins Janelle Monae to Open the 2020 OSCARS

Click Here for More Articles on Oscars

Janelle Monae opens Oscars 2020 with a rousing performance covering some of the year's biggest films. Billy Porter joined Monae during the opening number, singing Elton John's "I'm Still Standing."

Watch below!

The 2020 Oscars aired live on ABC on Sunday, February 9 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.





