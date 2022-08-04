VIDEO: Billy Porter Discusses His Secret DREAMGIRLS Audition at 16-Years-Old on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Billy Porter appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss making his directorial debut with the new Prime Video film, Anything's Possible.

During the interview Porter discussed his early love of musical theatre while growing up in Pittsburgh, receiving Backstage Magazine at his home and circling the auditions he would have gone to.

"I was bit by the bug in sixth grade and Dreamgirls came out that year and I was obsessed. I was trying to get out because I needed to get out, honey. Out of my house, out of my neighborhood, out of all of it," Porter shared.

He proceeds to tell the story of sneaking away to Chicago when he was 16 to secretly audition for Dreamgirls while his mother thought he was at a friends house. Watch Porter tell the complete story in the interview clip below!

Porter later went on to play James Thunder Early in the Dreamgirls 20th Anniversary Broadway Concert in 2001.

Billy Porter's electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination.

A veteran of the theatre, Porter originated the role of Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

Watch the new interview here: