VIDEO: Betty Buckley Talks BETTY BUCKLEY SINGS STEPHEN SONDHEIM and More with Richard Ridge

Click Here for More Articles on BACKSTAGE WITH RICHARD RIDGE

Today Tony Award-winning stage icon Betty Buckley sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to for a chat about the release of her latest album, Betty Buckley Sings Stephen Sondheim and her upcoming four-show run at San Francisco venue Feinstein's at the Nikko!

Honoring the legacy of the greatest theatrical composer of our time with Betty Buckley Sings Stephen Sondheim is out now. The album is available across streaming and digital platforms here.

Betty Buckley Sings Stephen Sondheim spans one of the most celebrated careers in modern Musical Theater, boasting Buckley's singular interpretations of two dozen of Sondheim's masterpieces. Buckley, who has been called "The Voice of Broadway," possesses one of theater's most instantly recognizable and universally admired voices.

It was also announced that Ms. Buckley is planning a range of concert dates on both coasts, starting with her long-awaited return to Joe's Pub, "Betty Buckley & Friends," with an eight-performance engagement from March 18 to March 21, 2022. Shows are at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, with tickets priced $35-$80. Joining her in performance are Veanne Cox, Todd Almond, James Harkness and Claire Moore for select concerts. Visit publictheater.org for more information.

Buckley will then perform in San Francisco at Feinstein's at the Nikko for a four-performance engagement from March 30 to April 2, 2022. Shows are at 8:00 PM, with tickets priced at $125. The Feinstein's concerts will feature award-winning music director and pianist, Christian Jacob. Visit feinsteinssf.com for more information.

Betty Buckley Sings Stephen Sondheim's Track List:

1. "Children Will Listen" - From Children Will Listen*

2. "Not While I'm Around" - From Children Will Listen*

3. "I Remember" - From Children Will Listen*

4. "Children and Art/ Stay With Me" - From Children Will Listen*

5. "No One Is Alone" - From Children Will Listen*

6. "Sorry-Grateful" - From Children Will Listen*

7. "Not A Day Goes By" - From Children Will Listen*

8. "Move On" - From With One Look*

9. "Pretty Woman" - From Much More*

10. "Old Friends" - From The London Concert

11. "Finishing The Hat" - From The London Concert

12. "Marry Me A Little" - From The London Concert

13. "Send in the Clowns" - From The London Concert

14. "Every Day A Little Death" - From An Evening at Carnegie Hall*

15. "Now You Know" - From An Evening at Carnegie Hall*

16. "Something's Coming" - From An Evening at Carnegie Hall*

17. "Rose's Turn" - From An Evening at Carnegie Hall*

18. "Anyone Can Whistle" - From Heart to Heart*

19. "Another Hundred People" - New live concert recording

20. "I Know Things Now" - New live concert recording

21. "Jet Song" - From Ah, Men! The Boys of Broadway

22. "Maria" - From Ah, Men! The Boys of Broadway

23. "Sweeney Todd Suite: Not While I'm Around/Johanna/My Friends" - From Ah, Men! The Boys of Broadway

24. "I'm Still Here" - From Story Songs

* originally released by Mort Drosnes, Sterling Records

Betty Buckley is a legendary, multi-award winning actress/singer whose career spans theater, film, television and concert halls around the world. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee and the 2017 recipient of the Julie Harris Awards from The Actor's Fund for Artistic Achievement.

She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS and received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love. She received an Olivier Award nomination for her critically acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway. She headlined the National Tour of the new Broadway Production of Hello, Dolly! in 2018/2019.

Buckley co-starred with James McAvoy in the M. Night Shyamalan hit film Split, one of the top International box office hits of 2017. She received a Saturn Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress for her work in the film.

Her other films include her debut in Brian De Palma's screen version of Stephen King's Carrie, Bruce Beresford's Tender Mercies, Roman Polanski's Frantic, Woody Allen's Another Woman, Lawrence Kasden's Wyatt Earp, and M. Night Shyamalan's The Happening.

Her other Broadway credits include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Carrie. Off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Horton Foote's The Old Friends for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination in 2014, White's Lies, Lincoln Center's Elegies, the original NYSF production of Edwin Drood, The Eros Trilogy, Juno's Swans, and Getting My Act Together and Taking It On, The Road.

Regional credits include The Perfectionist, Gypsy, The Threepenny Opera, Camino Real, Buffalo Gal, Arsenic and Old Lace, The Old Friends at Houston's Alley Theatre and Grey Gardens at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY and The Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles in 2016 for which she received an Ovation Award Nomination.

In London she starred in Promises, Promises, for which she was nominated for An Evening Standard Award and in the 2013 British premiere of Dear World.

On television, Buckley recently guest starred on the new Fox/Warner Bros. TV show The Cleaning Lady airing in January 2022 and has a recurring role on Law & Order: SVU for NBC. She co-starred in the third season of AMC's hit series Preacher. She has guest starred on The CW hit Supergirl, the NBC Series Chicago Med and on ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars. For HBO, she has appeared on Getting On, The Leftovers, The Pacific, and for three seasons on Oz. She starred as Abby Bradford in the hit series Eight is Enough. She appeared twice on The Kennedy Center Honors and was a guest star in numerous television series, miniseries and films for television including Evergreen, Roses for the Rich, Without a Trace and Law & Order: SVU.

She has been nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards for her work on Taking a Stand.

Buckley tours in concert worldwide with her ensemble of musicians and in 2015 was featured in the Royal Albert Hall concert of Follies in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 85th birthday. She has recorded 18 CD's: including Ghostlight, produced by T Bone Burnett released in 2014 and Story Songs released in April 2017. Her latest release Hope was released in June 2018.

She received a Grammy Nomination for Stars and the Moon, Betty Buckley Live at the Donmar. She received her second Grammy Nomination for the audio book The Diaries of Adam and Eve.

For over forty years, Buckley has been a teacher of Scene Study and Song Interpretation, giving workshops in Manhattan and various universities and performing Arts Conservatories around the country. She has been a faculty member in the theatre department of the University of Texas at Arlington and teaches regularly at the T. Schreiber Studio in New York City, The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, TX and in Los Angeles, Denver and Oklahoma.

In 2009, Ms. Buckley received the Texas Medal of Arts Award for Theater and was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2015, she was awarded The Stephen Bruton Award by The Lone Star Film Festival for her work in Film and Music. In 2018 she received the Sarah Siddons Award for Outstanding Theatrical Performance in a Chicago theatrical production. She has two honorary doctorates from The Boston Conservatory and Marymount College and has been honored with three Lifetime Achievement Awards for her contributions to theater from the New England Theater Conference, The Shubert Theater in New Haven and the Terry Schreiber School in NYC.