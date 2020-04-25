VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's Autism Friendly Performance

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

On March 1, 2020, TDF presented its first ever Autism Friendly Performance of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre. James Brown III took over TDF's Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the cast's excitement, the magic of his transformation into Hagrid, and more.

Hear what the actors portraying Harry, Hermione, Ron and the rest of the gang had to say about the experience!

Watch the full takeover below!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts.

The Broadway cast includes James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside Nicholas Podany as their son Albus Potter; Matt Mueller as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Jonno Roberts as Draco Malfoy and Bubba Weiler as his son Scorpius Malfoy. They are joined by Brian Thomas Abraham, Aaron Bartz, Stephen Bradbury, James Brown III, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Makayla Joy Connolly, Grace DeAmicis, Kimberly Dodson, Patrick Du Laney, Sara Farb, Jonathan Gordon, Steve Haggard, Edward James Hyland, Eva Kaminsky, Jack Koenig, Joey Labrasca, Rachel Leslie, Zell Steele Morrow, Sarita Amani Nash, Jack Pravda, Fiona Reid, Katherine Reis, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, James Romney, Stephen Spinella, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany, Alex Weisman and Karen Janes Woditsch and playing a variety of characters.





