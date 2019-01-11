VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses His Return to the Stage HAMILTON in Puerto Rico on CBS This Morning

CBS This Morning is in Puerto Rico, getting ready for Lin-Manuel Miranda's return to the stage in the title role in Hamilton.

David Begnaud went behind the scenes with the cast, and got a tour backstage as they prepare to begin performances tonight.

WATCH: We're in Puerto Rico as the Tony Award-Winning Broadway @HamiltonMusical premieres tonight on the island.

@DavidBegnaud got a tour behind the scenes and met with cast members as they prepared for the three week run.



AHEAD: We'll talk with @Lin_Manuel LIVE at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/l60XWDR96O - CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 11, 2019

Later, Begnaud chatted with Miranda about his return to the stage.

WATCH: @HamiltonMusical creator @Lin_Manuel kicks off a 3-week run in Puerto Rico today. This is the first time in more than 2 years that he'll play Alexander Hamilton. The production will raise money for artists and art organizations in PR still recovering from Hurricane Maria. pic.twitter.com/HQmVr676MU - CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 11, 2019

"I didn't realize how important it was to me that this island that I love so much, embraced my work and it's hard to get Broadway shows to Puerto Rico." -- @HamiltonMusical's @Lin_Manuel #HamiltonPR pic.twitter.com/VxWqEnHz8R - CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 11, 2019

Chef Jose Andres had a recorded message for Miranda:

Hamilton comes to Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center (Bellas Artes) January 11-27, 2019, starring Miranda reprising his role as the titular character.

Miranda, Seller, and the Miranda Family announced the HAMILTON engagement in Puerto Rico will raise significant funds for the Flamboyan Arts Fund, created in collaboration with Flamboyan Foundation and dedicated to supporting institutions and arts groups as well as musicians, galleries, and other cultural spaces and workers, to ensure that the rebuilding of Puerto Rico includes the nurturing of the island's vibrant arts and culture. In addition to a select number of premium tickets sold via Flamboyan Arts Fund to raise money for the fund, all corporate sponsorships of HAMILTON Puerto Rico will benefit the Arts Fund.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

