VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Talks Starring in MERRILY Film Alongside BFF Ben Platt

Beanie Feldstein recently chatted with the LA Times about the recently-announced Merrily We Roll Along film, starring herself and Ben Platt.

Feldstein and Platt, real life best friends, have wanted to work together for years, Feldstein says, after they starred in productions together in high school.

She says being cast in this film is "out of our wildest dreams."

Actress @BeanieFeldstein and her BFF @BenSPLATT have wanted to work together for years.



Here's how they landed Richard Linklater's 20-year film "out of our wildest dreams" https://t.co/X7xpeCQefA #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/fwHq2qkYBW - LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) September 8, 2019

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, filmmaker Richard Linklater will direct a multi-year film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.

The film is an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's musical, which was based on the 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

The play takes place over the course of 20 years, and Linklater will stay true to that timeline for his film.

Merrily We Roll Along follows Franklin Shepard, a talented Broadway composer who abandons his theater career in New York and all his friends in order to produce movies in Los Angeles. Like the play, the musical begins at the height of his Hollywood fame and moves backwards in time, showing snapshots of the most important moments in Frank's life that shaped the man he is today.

Tony-winner Platt will play Charley Kringas, while Feldstein will portray theatre critic Mary Flynn. Blake Jenner will play Frank Shepard.

The film is being shot in reverse chronological order, as the play and musical end when the characters are in their mid-20s and just embarking on their entertainment careers.





