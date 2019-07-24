VIDEO: Baz Luhrmann Shares Inspiration for Satine's Opening Scene in MOULIN ROUGE Movie!

Moulin Rouge officially opens on Broadway tomorrow, just over 18 years after it debuted in movie theatres. To celebrate, Rotten Tomatoes has just released their newest exclusive video in the RT21 Most Memorable Moments series featuring an interview with director, Baz Luhrmann, and Production Designer and co-Costume Designer, Catherine Martin.

In the video, Baz and Catherine describe the inspiration behind Nicole's trapeze entrance and costume in the legendary "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" scene. Baz recalls that he originally thought a stunt double would do it, but Nicole insisted on doing it herself. Baz also reveals he called Elton John, David Bowie, Bono and more to personally request rights to their music as no one had used a mashup before and he had to explain his vision for it.

Click here for the full list of RT21 Most Memorable Moments.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially opens on July 25 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You