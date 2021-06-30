VIDEO: BKLYN's Emma Kingston Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch below as he chats with West End star Emma Kingston, who appears as the title character in Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson's BKLYN The Musical, which is now available to stream on Broadway HD!

"To be doing it in such a new format... we've almost created this New Medium!" said Kingston. "It's not quite digital theatre and it's not quite film. It's somewhere in between. It feels really special and unique, and it's almost positive of the pandemic. It never would have happened had it not have been for this past year. I don't think the five of us would have been available at the same time."

BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale. The project is produced by Lambert Jackson Productions and filmed at Ugly Duck.

How did the piece come together during a pandemic? "We filmed this back in February. It was such a whirlwind! We actually learned the entire show on Zoom, which was interesting to say the least," explained Emma. "After ten days on Zoom, we got in a studio for two days... singing together for the first time. Then we filmed it over a course of three days!"

Learn even more about the project from Kingston and watch as she chats about other career highlights, including Evita, In the Heights, and more!