VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Kerry Butler Takes Over Instagram!

BroadwayWorld headed to the Netherworld for an inside look at Beetlejuice this weekend as Kerry Butler took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

Kerry Butler is a three-time Outer Critics Circle Award winner and a Tony nominee for her performance in Xanadu. Her other Broadway credits include Hairspray, Beauty and the Beast, Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can, Rock of Ages, Little Shop of Horrors, Mean Girls, Les Miserables, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man. She has been see Off Broadway in Batboy, The Call, and Clinton The Musical. Her television credits include 30 Rock, The Mindy Project, Rescue Me, Law and Order, The Mysteries of Laura, White Collar, Blue Bloods, and Gilmore Girls. She also appeared in the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust is available on iTunes.

It's official! "THE WHOLE WORLD LOVES BEETLEJUICE" (New York Post). Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious new musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" (Variety).

The best time to see BEETLEJUICE is the Dead of Winter! Get Orchestra Seats from $69 now through March 8, and join us for an EEK NIGHTS performance on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evening for exclusive swag, specialty drinks, and even more deals to die for. Check out all the Deetz at BeetlejuiceBroadway.com.





