VIDEO: BE MORE CHILL Performs at NPR's Tiny Desk

Cast members from Be More Chill recently stopped by NPR's Tiny Desk for a performance! The cast performed the songs "The Pants Song," "A Guy That I'd Kinda Be Into," "Michael in the Bathroom," and "Voices in My Head."

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.





