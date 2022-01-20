VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Talks Going from Broadway to WEST SIDE STORY on THE DAILY SHOW

Last night, Ariana DeBose sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show to discuss her role as Anita in "West Side Story," the many ways she relates to the character, and what it was like working with Steven Spielberg and Rita Moreno, the first Latina to win an Oscar in the original film.

Watch the new interview below!

Fresh off of hosting Saturday Night Live, Ariana DeBose recently won a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's film adaption of West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.