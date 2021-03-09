VIDEO: Anika Larsen and Nicole Lewis Celebrate Women's History Month on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) for Women's History Month: What I Learned About Women's History Through The Roles I Played with guest co-hosts Anika Larsen and Nicole Lewis, joined by Ruthie Ann Miles, Andrea Varga, Hannah Elless, Annie Golden, Patricia Noonan and Saycon Sengbloh.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.