VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Talks About Staying Cool Around Meryl Streep on the Set of THE PROM on CONAN
He also talks about performing 'The Book of Mormon' for the Obamas.
Andrew had a lot of very direct questions about "She-Devil" and "Death Becomes Her" for his "The Prom" co-star.
He also told Conan O'Brien about performing "The Book of Mormon" for the Obamas and his brush with "The Music Man."
Watch the full interview from "Conan" below!
Andrew Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. He was also seen on Broadway as Larry in The Boys In The Band, Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George III in Hamilton.
Rannells has also been a part of the development of new projects including William Finn and James Lapine's Little Miss Sunshine and Douglas Carter-Beane's Lysistrata Jones.
In addition to voice work early in his career, he also starred on the HBO hit series Girls, NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period. On film, he was seen in The Intern, Bachelorette, and more.
"Conan" airs every weeknight on TBS.
