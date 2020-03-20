VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again' for Fans on Social Media
Andrew Lloyd Webber once more took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation.
Continuing to take requests from fans for his "Composer in Isolation" series, the composer played a bit of "Twisted Every Way" before launching into the famous Phantom tune, "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again".
Stay tuned following the performance as ALW imparts some fun trivia about the song!
What an incredible number of responses we have received to All I Ask Of You! As requested by many of you, including @KChenoweth, here's Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, as well as a bit of insight into a hidden secret on Phantom - #TeamALW #MusicInIsolation pic.twitter.com/ac7GCwkFpr- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 20, 2020
Earlier in the week, the composer played 'All I Ask Of You' at the request of fans:
I didn't think I'd ever get such a response to this little tryout! Here I am in my own self-isolation. The song that came out on top was 'All I Ask Of You' - ALW pic.twitter.com/NCSujNwBPd- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020
Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.
