VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Catches Up With Michael Crawford to Talk PHANTOM For the Show's Anniversary
They reflected on the process of how Crawford first got cast in the role, onstage mishaps, and more!
In honor of the 34th birthday of The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber caught up with original Phantom Michael Crawford for a video chat conversation!
Webber was live from London, while Crawford was in New Zealand.
They reflected on the process of how Crawford first got cast in the role. Crawford talked about his first time hearing the music, when Webber played it for him at his flat before he was cast.
"I remember the hair stood up on the back of my neck when I first listened to it," Crawford said. "It was a very memorable moment."
Crawford also told stories of performing in the show, on-stage mishaps, and more.
Watch the full conversation below:
Michael Crawford created the role of 'The Phantom' in the hit musical earning him an astonishing catalogue of critical recognition including Broadway's Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Los Angeles Dramalogue Award and Drama Critics Award. After opening in Phantom on October 9, 1986, he was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) by the Queen, as well as receiving his second Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He played the part for three and a half years as the toast of London, New York, and Los Angeles. In 2014, he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for charitable and philanthropic services, particularly to children's charities. Most recently, he again returned to the West End stage, starring in the new musical The Go-Between, which played to rave reviews and enthusiastic audiences for a limited run at the Apollo Shaftesbury Theater.
