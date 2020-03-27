VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Answers Fan Questions for World Theatre Day

To celebrate World Theatre Day composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is answering some burning fan questions on Twitter!

Earlier this week I asked you what you would like to ask me for #WorldTheatreDay. Your questions have been brilliant! Thank you to everyone who submitted, I wish I could answer them all. - ALW #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Ue2H56jmYA - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 27, 2020

Sir Lloyd Webber has been a social media staple throughout quarantine, first taking a seat at the piano to play Phantom favorites, "All I Ask of You" and "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again" and then to engage in play-off with Lin-Manuel Miranda!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.





