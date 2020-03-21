VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON

Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter "playoff," Webber has posted a new video of himself singing "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton!

Watch below:

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.





