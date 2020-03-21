Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter "playoff," Webber has posted a new video of himself singing "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton!
Watch below:
Hi mega maestro, probably not checkmate! - ALW #MusicInIsolation @Lin_Manuel https://t.co/8jlesozHuo pic.twitter.com/IuMt8f8xzE- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 21, 2020
Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.
