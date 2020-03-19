Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Play 'All I Ask of You' During Self-Isolation

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter followers which musical number they would like to see him play.

Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber play 'All I Ask Of You' from Phantom of the Opera below!

I didn't think I'd ever get such a response to this little tryout! Here I am in my own self-isolation. The song that came out on top was 'All I Ask Of You' - ALW pic.twitter.com/NCSujNwBPd - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.





