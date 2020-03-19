Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Play 'All I Ask of You' During Self-Isolation
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter followers which musical number they would like to see him play.
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber play 'All I Ask Of You' from Phantom of the Opera below!
I didn't think I'd ever get such a response to this little tryout! Here I am in my own self-isolation. The song that came out on top was 'All I Ask Of You' - ALW pic.twitter.com/NCSujNwBPd- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 19, 2020
Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
Join Our Hashtag Challenge #SocialDistancingMusicals!
From the mind of our theater critic Michael Dale, we present: Wave at Me, Kate, Inside Story, Nobody Goes, and more. Which #SocialDistancingMusicals c... (read more)
Max Brooks and Dad Mel Brooks Share Helpful Tips on Avoiding the Spread of COVID-19
Max Brooks, son of comedic legend Mel Brooks, posted a video on Twitter with his famous dad, warning about the potential dangers of spreading COVID-19... (read more)