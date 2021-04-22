Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Ali Stroker Talks Mission To Authenticate Disability Representation on TAMRON HALL

Stroker shared, "I just really want to create representation that is authentic."

Apr. 22, 2021  

Tony Award-winning actress Ali Stroker, who made history as the first actress in a wheelchair to perform on Broadway, discussed her new book, The Chance To Fly. During the conversation, Stroker shed light on the difficulty of growing up without accurate or authentic representation of disabilities on-screen and on-stage, and why she's working so hard to change that.

Check out the clip below!

Stroker on the inspiration behind her new book:

"It feels like a dream come true. You know when I was growing up, I was looking around trying to find people who were like me, achieving their dreams. And I never saw anybody in a wheelchair going after what they wanted. So to create this book and to create authentic representation is so important to me and it's one of the things that drives me every single day.

Stroker on auditioning for starring roles that may not be initially written for people with disabilities:

"Yeah, I believe that is one of the ways that we can really create progress. Oftentimes narratives about disability are about people being unhappy, or they assume that disability is the conflict in the story, and that is just not true. You know, living your life with a disability comes with so many different feelings and stories, and so I just really want to create representation that is authentic. So my community can see themselves and believe that any narrative is possible for their own life."


