VIDEO: Ali Ewoldt And Garth Kravits Sing 'Soon It's Gonna Rain' From THE FANTASTICKS

Garth Kravits and Ali Ewoldt have collaborated virtually, singing "Soon It's Gonna Rain" from The Fantasticks!

Check it out below!

The Fantasticks, written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, is the world's longest running musical. The original off-Broadway production ran a total of 42 years from 1960 - 2002 before being revived in 2005 for an additional 11 years.

Garth Kravits is an actor, a singer, a composer, and an award winning filmmaker. He made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award winning musical The Drowsy Chaperone and appeared most recently on Broadway in the original musical Gettin' the Band Back Together.

Other quarantunes collaborations include a duet of 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow' with Joan Almedilla (Miss Saigon), and a trio of 'In My Life' with Musical Director, Conductor and Musician Steven Cuevas (Once on this Island, Anastasia, Kinky Boots) on viola and his brother, Jonathan Cuevas on guitar.

Kravits has guest starred on CBS's 'Tommy,' HBO's 'Divorce,' Amazon Prime's 'The Hunters' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' USA's 'Mr. Robot,' SyFy's 'Happy' over the last year, and has also appeared on NBC's '30 Rock,' and 'The Blacklist,' The CW's 'Princess Diaries,' Showtime's 'Nurse Jackie,' and 'Hostages.'

Kravits has written, directed and edited over 50 film projects and his films have been shown in film festivals around the world.www.garthkravits.com

Ali Ewoldt played Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway for two years. She made her Broadway debut as Cosette in Les Miserables, a role she also played on the National Tour, and appeared in Lincoln Center's recent Tony Award Winning revival of The King and I. Ali has played Maria in numerous productions of West Side Story across the nation and the world, including in Houston on the 2009 Broadway Revival's 1st National Tour. Her other credits include: The Fantasticks (Luisa) Off-Broadway, Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown) at Sacramento Music Circus, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Philia) and 1776 (Martha) at The Muny in St. Louis, Lyric Opera of Chicago's The King and I (Tuptim), McCarter Theatre's A Christmas Carol (Fan/Mrs. Bonds) and all the parts in the Royal Family's new play adaptation of Anne of Green Gables. Ali performed her solo concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and has sung in Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, The Town Hall and at Canyon Ranch. Her symphony work includes The NY Pops Carnegie Hall at Carnegie Hall, The American Pops Orchestra, The Houston Symphony, National Philharmonic and The Boston Pops with Maestro Keith Lockhart. Ali's TV/Film credits include "The Michael J. Fox Show," "Yield, Drama: The Web Series" and the short films Mia and The Cactus, which she co-wrote. She has a BA in psychology from Yale University. www.aliewoldt.com





