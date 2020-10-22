VIDEO: Alexandra Grey Performs 'How Can You Ask' From the New Musical POPSTAR
The musical features music and lyrics by Sophie Dupin and Jay Levine, book by Martin Casella, and direction by Sharon Rosen.
Alexandra Grey (Empire, Transparent, Chicago Med) covers the song "How Can You Ask" in a stunning new music video for the new musical Popstar!
Check it out below!
Alexandra Grey is an actress, musician, and writer that is best known for her role as Melody Barnes on the Fox television series Empire. She was also featured in Amazon's Transparent and portrayed Denise Lockwood on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Other television credits include Code Black, How To Get Away With Murder, Drunk History, and The Alienest. You can currently check her out on HBO Max's new docuseries Equal.
