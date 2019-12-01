VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody Talk JAGGED LITTLE PILL on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
On this morning's episode of CBS Sunday Morning, the new musical Jagged Little Pill was featured. The musical is based on the music from the album of the same name, by Alanis Morissette.
Hear what Morissette herself, as well as book writer Diablo Cody, have to say about the musical, what it's been like putting it together, and its journey to Broadway.
Watch the full video here!
Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating, original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). Preview performances began in November at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre following the show's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last year.
JAGGED LITTLE PILL is directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Movement Direction & Choreography by Olivier Award-winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt. The Broadway production stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Antonio Cipriano, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
NME has reported that Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson a?" told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
How to Watch the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Your All-Inclusive Guide!
The big day is here! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City.... (read more)
VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Gets an Unexpected Call From Julie Andrews
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
BWW Flashback: The 20 Best Broadway Performances from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Past
While we countdown the big day, take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite parade performances of years gone by!... (read more)
Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!... (read more)
Trump's Budget Proposal Eliminates Funding For National Endowment for the Arts For Third Year in a Row
Trump's proposed budget has eliminated funding for the arts and humanities, public television and radio, libraries and museums, for the third year in ... (read more)