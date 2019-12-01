VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody Talk JAGGED LITTLE PILL on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

On this morning's episode of CBS Sunday Morning, the new musical Jagged Little Pill was featured. The musical is based on the music from the album of the same name, by Alanis Morissette.

Hear what Morissette herself, as well as book writer Diablo Cody, have to say about the musical, what it's been like putting it together, and its journey to Broadway.

Watch the full video here!

Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating, original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). Preview performances began in November at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre following the show's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last year.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Movement Direction & Choreography by Olivier Award-winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt. The Broadway production stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Antonio Cipriano, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.





