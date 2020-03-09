VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Talks MOULIN ROUGE & Reveals His Favorite Broadway Show

Aaron Tveit stopped by Rachael Ray's daytime talk show on Monday, March 9 to talk about his current role in Moulin Rouge!

During the interview, Tveit reveals his favorite Broadway show of all time! He said, "My favorite show of all time is, not to say a show I was in, but I did the show 'Next to Normal' years ago. That was a rock musical about people, you know, this woman struggling with mental illness; and kind of the impact it made for everybody we would talk to and see. That will always be very, very special to me."

Talking about Moulin Rouge, Tveit said, "Early on when we first started doing the show in Boston, we had no idea what the response was going to be... We had these mashups where it's four or five songs together; and to kind of hear them responding to the new song every time, within a song, was somehing we had no idea was going to happen. It's great because I think people are recognizing how this Pop music is telling a story."

Watch the full interview below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

The cast is led by Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini. The cast includes Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.





