ALADDIN
VIDEO: ALADDIN Cast Reunites for First Day Back in Rehearsals

Aladdin will resume performances on Tuesday, September 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Sep. 1, 2021  

The Broadway cast of Aladdin began rehearsals this week for the company's reopening later this month. As previously announced, Aladdin will resume performances on Tuesday, September 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Watch the company's dance and joy-filled first day back together, led by Aladdin's Tony Award®-winning director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw, below!

Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut in the title role, Shoba Narayan as Jasmine, Michael James Scott as Genie and Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe and Frank Viveros stand by for several principals.

Aladdin also features Tia Altinay, Mary Antonini, Netanel Bellaishe, Michael Callahan, Mike Cannon, Matthew deGuzman, Jacob Dickey, Mark DiConzo, Olivia Donalson, Josh Drake, Samantha Farrow, Jacob Gutierrez, Heather Makalani, Stanley Martin, Paul Heesang Miller, April Holloway, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Tyler Roberts, Jaz Sealey, Charles South, Angelo Soriano and Katie Terza.

Photo Credit: Curtis Brown

