Stars in the House
VIDEO: AAPI Broadway Unites on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Guests will include: Ann Harada, David Henry Hwang, Jose Llana, Ruthie Anne Miles and Pearl Sun.

Mar. 25, 2021  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with #AAPI Broadway with Ann Harada, David Henry Hwang, Jose Llana, Ruthie Anne Miles and Pearl Sun joined by a special guest from the National Immigration Law Center.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Thanks to YOU Stars In The House has raised over $750,000 for The Actors Fund and over $203,000 for other organizations including: The Trevor Project, You Gotta Believe, NAACP LDF, Cats4CovidRelief, The Humane Society of New York, Broadway at CBST, Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief, Cancer Support Community, New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall and Bullets to Books (The Jüdische Kulturbund Project).

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.


