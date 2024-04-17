VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The online ticket lottery for Lincoln Center Theater’s staged reading of Christopher Durang’s Tony Award-winning play VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE is now open. A limited number of $35 seats (inclusive of fees) to the Gala performance on Tuesday, May 7 will be sold to the winners of the lottery.

Entries (with a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner) will be accepted online (http://LCTlottery.com) through April 24 at 11:59am, and winners will be chosen at random on April 24, 25, and 26 at 12 noon.



Directed by Bartlett Sher, VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE will feature Sigourney Weaver, David Hyde Pierce, Kristine Nielsen, David Hull, Shalita Grant, and Liesel Allen Yeager. The reading will take place on the set of LCT’s current production of UNCLE VANYA at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The Gala evening will support Lincoln Center Theater’s productions and education programs.



LCT’s 2024 Gala Co-Chairs will be Brooke Garber Neidich and Daniel Neidich and Sarah Long and David Solomon. Vice-Chairs include Katherine Farley and Jerry I. Speyer, Marlene Hess and James D. Zirin, Judy and Will Hiltz, Sandra and Howard I. Hoffen, Kewsong Lee and Zita J. Ezpeleta, Elyse and Michael Newhouse, and Anonymous. MARIA TASH is a corporate sponsor of the evening.



Lincoln Center Theater’s original production of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE ran from October 25, 2012, through January 20, 2013, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Having opened to critical acclaim at LCT, the production then moved to the Golden Theatre on Broadway where it ran for 201 performances, receiving the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play as well as the 2013 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. A McCarter Theatre Center commission, the production made its world premiere at the McCarter in 2012.



In VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, master of comedy, Christopher Durang, takes characters and themes from Chekhov, pours them into a blender and mixes them up. The utterly hilarious and touching result is his play set in present-day Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Vanya (David Hyde Pierce) and his stepsister Sonia (Kristine Nielsen) have lived their entire lives in their family's farmhouse. While they stayed home to take care of their ailing parents, their sister Masha (Sigourney Weaver) has been gallivanting around the world as a successful actress and movie star, leaving Vanya and Sonia to feel trapped and regretful. Their soothsayer / cleaning woman Cassandra (Shalita Grant) keeps warning them about terrible things in the future, which include a sudden visit from Masha and her boy toy Spike (David Hull), and an appearance by the young and beautiful Nina (Liesel Allen Yeager).



For more information about purchasing Gala tables and tickets, which include the performance and a seated dinner or cocktail party, please visit www.LCT.org/2024gala.

